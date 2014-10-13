Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --“Are you infected with VZV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Botox injections can reduce the pain associated with Shingles. Herpes Zoster, a condition caused by the reactivation of the latent Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV). VZV initially causes chickenpox. When the virus causes shingles, it can cause intense, lasting pain even after the condition itself goes away. A review of evidence by neurologists at Mount Sinai Medical Center found that botox injections were “more effective than the anaesthetic lidocaine in treating postherpetic neuralgia – a condition in which extreme nerve pain continues for months or even years after a shingles rash has healed.” (1) Customary sites for botox injections include the forehead (in the case of wrinkle-reduction). When used against Shingles pain, the drug is injected anywhere in the body where nerve damage is identified. However, botox injections have side effects, including: “headache or flu-like symptoms.” (2) The CBCD therefore recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These products have a natural antiviral formula designed to help the immune system target the latent form of the virus that causes Shingles.



The CDC notes that “Nearly 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime. Anyone who has had chickenpox or received chickenpox vaccine in the past may develop shingles.” (3)



The CBCD recommends that people who have had chickenpox in the past take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against herpes viruses (like VZV), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with a (latent virus) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How long does Shingles pain last?



“In most cases, the rash and pain (of Shingles) lasts two to four weeks, but up to one person in five develops postherpetic neuralgia. The pain can be intense and has been described as a burning or stabbing sensation, in some cases feeling like an electric shock. Many people with postherpetic neuralgia make a full recovery within a year, but in some cases the nerves do not heal completely and symptoms last for several years or permanently.” (1) Moreover, while most people respond to medications, including tricyclic antidepressants, anti-epileptic drugs or opioids to reduce the pain, 40 to 50 per cent do not completely respond. (1) This is why people need a remedy that targets the latent virus that causes Shingles.



How do botox injections reduce post-herpetic neuralgia?



“A review of evidence by neurologists at Mount Sinai Medical Center in the US concluded botulinum toxin can be highly effective. It is thought to work by blocking the release of chemicals which are involved in the nerve transmission of pain.” (1) However, side effects can be extensive. “If the injections aren’t placed correctly, the medication may spread into adjacent tissues and cause problems such as, eyelid droop, cockeyed eyebrows, crooked smile, (and) dry eye or excessive tearing.” (2) Additionally, “there is a possibility that the effect of botulinum toxin may spread to other parts of the body and cause botulism-like signs and symptoms.” (2) These include, “muscle weakness all over the body, vision problems, trouble speaking or swallowing, trouble breathing, and loss of bladder control.” (2)



In light of the above evidence, the CBCD recommends that individuals, who have had chickenpox in the past, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent form of the virus.



About CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (http://www.cbcd.net) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS tax code. The center’s mission is to advance the research on the biology of chronic disease and to accelerate the discovery of a cure for these diseases.