Shiny Leaf's $13.95 Premium Castor Oil a Hit on Amazon

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --Shiny Leaf Castor Oil was recently launched in late 2016 as part of the US cosmetic company's new line of essential oils. Other oils that form part of the collection include the Pomegranate Seed Oil and the Rose Absolute Oil. The demand for all three products remains very high. They have also been receiving great feedback from Amazon customers.



Since the Castor Oil's initial offering in Amazon, it has garnered many customers. It has also become a hit among beauty experts all over the world. According to Alisha Murray, Head of Marketing for Shiny Leaf, "Shiny Leaf wants this premium, high-quality product to be available for anyone looking for the best value for their money. We've priced it to be affordable and easy on the pocket so that everyone can get great skin and hair." She also shares the company's heartfelt thanks to all the people who have been part of the success of Castor Oil's launch by stating: "We never expected that our 100% Pure Castor Oil would be a big hit on Amazon after being in the market for such a short span of time. We are thankful for all the loyal customers. Expect that Shiny Leaf will continue to keep giving them high-quality products like the Castor Oil."



Castor Oil is an essential oil that can be used for a variety of purposes. Some of its known benefits include aiding in the treatment of mild acne, helping in the improvement of hair growth and assisting in adding length and thickness to eyelashes. Castor Oil may also help in slowing down the signs of skin aging by providing moisture and hydration where the skin needs it the most. Castor Oil may also be used to help prevent stretch marks, and naturally aid in promoting a restful sleep.



Shiny Leaf is set to release another product, the Dead Sea Mud Mask. This new product will be part of their Bath & Body product lines. The mineral rich mask is made using the highest quality of ingredients just like the other Shiny Leaf products.



Shiny Leaf products are available on their website www.shinyleaf.com and on Amazon and other online retailers. The Dead Sea Mud Mask will be available at the same outlets soon.



About Shiny Leaf

Shiny Leaf is a proud US company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. They make various types of skin care, hair care, and bath & body products and use only high-quality ingredients to create them. This ensures that they create products that provide real results. All Shiny Leaf products are made to bring the company's message of 'Look Good, Love Yourself' into every household.



To learn more about Shiny Leaf's great products visit http://www.shinyleaf.com.



Like them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/shinyleafusa.



Contact Shiny Leaf Office at:

7260 W. Azure Dr. #140 Ste. 1123, Las Vegas, NV 89130

support@shinyleaf.com

888-8822041