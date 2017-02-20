Shiny Leaf to Launch Organic Lip Balm Set and Dead Sea Mud Mask

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2017 --Top US cosmetic company, Shiny Leaf is set to release its newest products, the Organic Lip Balm Set and the Dead Sea Mud Mask. The company's expansion strategy of adding these two new products comes soon after the success of the launch of their essential oils and skin care line, which customers are still raving about.



Teasers for the launch of the Dead Sea Mud Mask have already been circulating in the past weeks. This got many customers so excited that the company's customer support teams had been flooded with questions as to when they can buy the product. The company has released a statement saying: "The wait is almost over. We'll be releasing the Dead Sea Mud Mask in a few days. We're also be launching the Organic Lip Balm Set which is a box set of seven lip balm flavors that's perfect for every day of the week."



Mud from the Dead Sea is known for its rich mineral content. Applying the mud on the skin may help fight the signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is effective at cleansing the pores and nourishing skin with regular use. Shiny Leaf imports the Dead Sea Mud directly from the Dead Sea but the filling and packaging will all be done in the company's Las Vegas facility to ensure quality.



The Organic Lip Balm Set comes in seven different flavors. These are Mysterious Eucalyptus Mint, Naughty Coconut, Playful Strawberry, Sensual Cherry, Magical Raspberry, Delightful Lemonade, and Uplifting Spearmint. The idea behind the seven flavors is to let customers choose a different lip balm flavor for every day of the week. The lip balms are made using all natural ingredients and are USDA Organic Certified. It is proudly made in the USA and follows the highest standards in US manufacturing.



Shiny Leaf products are available on www.shinyleaf.com, Amazon and other online retailers.



About Shiny Leaf

Shiny Leaf is a US-based cosmetics company that produces different types of top-rated beauty products focusing on skin care, hair care, and bath & body products. Their operations are based in Las Vegas where they have a world-class facility that provides employment for many Americans. They source ingredients from only the best sources and use only USDA Organic Certified ingredients. They continue to innovate and create new products that continue their 'Look Good, Love Yourself' motto.



Learn more about Shiny Leaf products by visiting www.shinyleaf.com or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shinyleafusa.



Contact Shiny Leaf Office at:

7260 W. Azure Dr. #140 Ste. 1123, Las Vegas, NV 89130

support@shinyleaf.com

888-882-2041