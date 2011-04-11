Shiply Celebrates Milestone Of 500,000 Listings

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2011 -- Since June 2008, Shiply.com, a website matching people moving goods with delivery companies already making similar journeys has reached the massive milestone of 500,000 actual live listings. This means since its launch, users on Shiply.com have listed over 500,000 items, from cars to boats to house moves, looking to save up to 75% off their transport costs.



Today a listing is created every 24 seconds on Shiply! With over 8000 listings per month from its 300,000 + registered users, Shiply.com continues to attract transport companies looking to fill up their vehicles space and make extra profit on existing delivery routes. Because of this, Shiply.com has helped save more than 19 million otherwise wasteful road miles and 9.2 million kgs associated CO2 emissions.



Shiply.com was founded by Robert Matthams, a Manchester Business School graduate who came up with the idea when seeing a driver returning to London empty after delivering a pool table to him in Manchester. Described as “eBay but for moving goods”, users list items to move on Shiply.com and get competitive quotes from transport companies going there anyway.



Mr Matthams, who was named as Shell LiveWIRE Young Entrepreneur of the Year and BT Entrepreneur of the Year said: “We are delighted to have reached this major milestone, 500,000 delivery listings is a fantastic achievement and shows how popular Shiply has become. Given the price of fuel recently, people have definitely become savvy when it comes to saving on transport and Shiply provides the best environment to do so.”



Shiply.com has over 300,000 users and 25,000 transport providers registered and has recently expanded into Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

