Shires Law Confirms Cosmetic Burn Injuries Can Be Awarded Compensation of 4000 to 6000

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --There are many personal injury cases in the UK, but the alarming increase in cosmetic and beauty injury claims has everyone concerned. Shires Law understands the need for justice in such claims, and it has confirmed that cosmetic burn injury claims can be awarded from 4000 to 6000 depending on the injury.



When it comes to beauty and cosmetic procedures, many people have already taken advantage of a wide variety of treatments, from hair dyeing to waxing, Botox treatment, non-surgical facelifts, and more. But since the beauty and cosmetic industry is widely unregulated, there are now more cases involving injury because of such treatments as well.



One of the most common injuries due to beauty and cosmetic treatments is a cosmetic burn. As Shires Law confirms, "Beauty salons present a variety of cosmetic burn hazards, including the chemicals used in procedures and hot liquids such as wax causing wax burns. It is your salon's duty to make sure that you are safe whilst receiving beauty treatments by taking the utmost care with hot liquids and providing preventative measures, such as skin patch tests. If you have been burned due to neglect, then (we) can help you claim compensation."



But those who are making a claim for the first time may not have all the information they need, particularly when it comes to what to expect from a claim in regard to compensation. This is where Shires Law makes it easier for them by giving them the information they need to make the right moves and decisions.



According to Shires Law, "People affected by cosmetic burns are often left with scarring and disfiguring marks, whether permanent or temporary this can often result in emotional or psychological trauma." The compensation for such injuries can depend on the severity of the injury, where the injury is located, and how permanent it is.



When it comes to compensation for cosmetic burns, Shires Law confirms that the award can vary from 4000 to 6000. Injuries to the lower leg due to hot wax which leaves scarring, for instance, can receive compensation from 4000 to 5000. But an injury to the face which not only leaves scarring but is also emotionally traumatic can receive compensation of as much as £6000. Shires Law adds, "Other factors can have an effect, such as whether the other party admits liability straight away or whether the case needs to go to court."



