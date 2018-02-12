Shires Law Outlines Types of Claims for Accidents at Work for Benefit of Interested Clients

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Accidents at work are more common than anyone may think and can range from simple slips and falls to construction-related injuries. For those who are seeking more information on the types of work accident claims they can file, Shires Law readily gives the answers.



As Shires Law confirms, "Over 1,000,000 people suffer an accident in the workplace every year, ranging from minor injuries through to fatal accidents. If you have been injured at work, we can help you get the compensation you deserve. Your employer is not allowed to treat you unfairly or dismiss you for making a workplace accident claim."



Shires Law knows exactly what is involved in all types of personal injury claims, being a solid practitioner for a good number of years. The firm has helped numerous individuals get just compensation for their injuries, be it an injury in the workplace, an injury due to a road traffic accident, an injury because of a cosmetic or beauty procedure, an accident in a public place, and more.



For those who would like to get more information on personal injury claims for a workplace accident, Shires Law has the answers as well. Shires Law explains that there are different kinds of claims for workplace accidents, and these include machinery accident claims, construction accident claims, claims for slips and trips in the workplace, claims for violence in the workplace, and claims for burn compensation in the workplace.



Shires Law adds more about construction accident claims: "Shires Law construction accident solicitors have many years of experience dealing with construction accidents and can help you receive financial compensation for the suffering caused by your injury. We operate on a No Win No Fee basis, you will not be out of pocket whether you win or lose. There is also no risk you will lose your job, as sacking someone who (is) making a personal injury claim is against UK employment law and would be considered unfair dismissal."



The advice given freely by Shires Law for those wanting answers on making a work injury claim is extremely helpful for those who are still unsure of what to do or how to proceed. And since Shires Law operates on a No Win No Fee basis, claimants need not worry about the solicitors' fees.



About Shires Law

Shires Law, a respected law organisation specialising in claims for personal injuries due to accidents in the workplace, road accidents, cosmetic and beauty procedure accidents, and more, offers its services to those seeking to make a claim. To find out more about the service provided by its personal injury solicitors, visit the website.