Shires Law Provides a Relevant Guide on Compensation Amounts for Burn Injury Claims

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2018 --Burn injuries can occur anywhere – at home, in the office or workplace, in a public area such as a restaurant, and so on. But for those who have had a burn injury at work caused by the use of faulty equipment or the handling of chemicals, compensation can be provided. Shires Law now offers a relevant guide on the amount of compensation one can expect depending on the extent of their burn injury.



There are many laws and regulations which have to be followed by all workplaces in the UK, and one of these regulations is related to safety procedures as well as safety training and equipment. Under the law, employers are required to set safety procedures and provide workers with the right training in regard to safety. Employers are also supposed to provide their workers with the right equipment – equipment that is not faulty or inadequate.



The law is clear when it comes to employee safety in the workplace, and this is something that Shires Law has known since it first began providing a service to clients seeking workplace compensation. One of the most common claims Shires Law has dealt with involves burn injury compensation. Burn injuries that occur in the workplace can happen for many reasons, one of which is the handling of liquids that are hot without having the right protective equipment. Another common reason for a burn injury is exposure to hot surfaces, as well as the use of chemicals which are corrosive. Electrical equipment can also be a cause for a burn injury, as confirmed by Shires Law.



Fortunately, for those who have become a victim of a burn injury, Shires Law is always a ready and willing partner. Shires Law's solicitors are experts at various cases of personal injury and burn injuries are no exception. And now, Shires Law offers an essential guide on compensation amounts for burn injuries as well.



According to Shires Law, compensation for burn injuries can vary depending on the severity of the injury. Burns can be first-, second-, or third-degree burns, and a person's claim for compensation has two primary elements, namely general damages and special damages. For injuries to the face, the settlement can be as much as £64,000, while compensation payments for burns which are not as severe might be around £6,000. For a more detailed guide on compensation, visit Shires Law.



