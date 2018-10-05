Shires Law's Compensation Calculator Helps Clients Get Detailed Information on Compensation Amounts

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --At Shires Law, clients know that they are getting the help and assistance they need for any claim for personal injury, be it a claim for a workplace accident, a claim for a road accident, claims for industrial disease, claims for holiday accidents, and more. Now, Shires Law provides more help with its compensation calculator for all kinds of claims, providing clients with crucial information on the compensation amounts they can receive.



Shires Law has gained a reputation as a reliable and expert law firm when it comes to different types of personal injury claims. It has specialised in a good number of personal injury cases in the UK, giving clients professional assistance and guidance to get proper compensation for their claims.



Shires Law, for instance, provides expert advice on burn injury claims, stating that clients' compensation for such claims could depend on the extent of the burn injury as well as its severity. According to Shires Law, burns fall into three types: first degree burns, second-degree burns, and third-degree burns. Clients who file a burn injury claim with the help of Shires Law can expect two kinds of compensation: compensation for general damages as well as compensation for special damages.



But along with offering plenty of information on how to file a claim and what to expect from a claim, Shires Law now also provides clients and would-be clients with a proper compensation calculator, available on its website. The compensation calculator is a handy tool for any client wanting to know more about what they can realistically receive in compensation. For instance, Shires Law states that for head injuries that are minor with a small risk of seizures due to epilepsy, clients can expect compensation of as much as £34,760. For injuries to the neck that are moderate with possible surgery or increased vulnerability because of trauma, clients can expect payment of up to £6,300. For more severe injuries such as paralysis, Shires Law confirms that compensation can be as much as £326,000 or more.



With the detailed information from Shires Law's compensation calculator, clients can easily move forward and take the right steps in their compensation claim. Shires Law provides a No Win, No Fee service, and it offers free consultations for prospective clients as well.



About Shires Law

Shires Law is one of the foremost personal injury law firms in the UK, and for a good reason. It offers services related to personal injury claims such as work accident claims, road traffic accident claims, beauty claims, and more. To get professional help for a burn injury claim and other types of claims, visit Shires Law.