Shiva Yoga Peeth Yoga School Offers Yoga Teacher Training Certification in Rishikesh India

Tapovan, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --Shiva Yoga Peeth is one of the best institutions in India offering yoga teacher training certification courses recognized by Yoga Alliance, USA. Courses offered are complete, intensive and with relishing nature for all ones interested in becoming certified yoga teachers.



Shiva Yoga Peeth is a young growing yoga school located in Rishikesh and Dharamsala, India. Being near the banks of Ganges in Rishikesh, the institute provides a comfortable stay in lines with the international standards. Apart from the ancient yogic tradition being taught, the topic also covers the tips to manage hassles in everyday life. The benefits of the course offered by them are - the topics on yogic teaching methodologies, career through yoga are also taught. Through the multi style Ashtanga Hata Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India, teachers at Shiva Yoga Peeth establishes a personal link with each of their students by creating a feeling of spiritual discipline and awareness.



200 hours yoga teacher training course is best suitable for a beginner in yoga – irrespective of becoming a yoga teacher or to learn yoga for daily practice. This is also good for one with a fundamental knowledge of yoga.



After the successful completion of 200 hours course, one can start practicing yoga and assist senior teachers during the course. To continue with the yogic practice and start the career in yoga, one can join 300 hour yoga teacher training course. In this, one satisfies with the advanced techniques in yoga like subtler impacts of meditation, kriya, asanas,etc. The advanced part of theoretical yogic philosophy is also learned in this course so that after this, one can train other sincere seekers to become yoga teacher.



500 hours advanced yoga teacher training in rishikesh is an integration of 200 and 300 hour courses. This course is best suitable for one who wants to start learning yoga from its basis as well as an advanced practitioner and trainer in yoga. “There are numerous institutes in India and abroad teaching yoga. The distinct feature of Shiva Yoga Peeth is that all the classes in all courses are supplemented with the values and tradition in yogic philosophy without losing its ethical values. The same ancient yogic knowledge is being carried by the yoga teacher at Shiva Yoga Peeth” – Swami Sudhir Anand.



All the information about the courses on yoga to be offered during 2013 – 14 is available in the Shiva Yoga Peeth website. The website also includes all facts about the Shiva Yoga Peeth School. The information about the yoga teacher training courses, India, workshops on different types of yoga, meditation retreats, prices, the feedback from the students etc are made live in the website for the information of the prospective students.



Here are details the on the upcoming yoga alliance certified multi style Hatha and Ashtanga 200 hours Yoga teacher training course in india schedule for 2013 – 2014 at their Rishikesh centre.



14th Oct to 10th Nov 2013

18th Nov to 15th Dec 2013

23rd Dec 2013 to 19th Jan 2014

27th Jan to 23rd Feb 2014

3rd March to 30th March 2014

7th April to 4th May 2014

12th May to 8th June 2014

16th June to 13th July 2014



The course offered by Shiva yoga peeth Yoga alliance teacher training school India is recognized by Yoga Alliance USA. The students who complete their course successfully can register with Yoga Alliance USA as a certified Yoga teacher. The certificates are valued and recognized all over world. for more information please visit their website.



