New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Joy Wang, the founder of sho Nutrition, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce her newest product. This campaign has a funding goal of $38,000, which needs to be raised by November 28th in order to bring ‘sho’ to market. Wang states, “We wanted to create a system that makes taking your supplements quick, easy and fun. So many people today are missing out on the nutritional benefits of dietary supplements simply because they forget or are too busy, not to mention the size of some of the pills out there. sho is the solution people have always wanted, but didn’t know existed. What Keurig did for coffee, sho aims to do with vitamins and supplements.”



The sho device is a Simple Health Organizer, hence the name sho. Together with the supplements it forms a complete nutrition system that uses state of the art Japanese gel technology to create small and easy to swallow vitamin “Nutriballs”. The sho Nutriball dispenser comes in a modern sleek design meant to be displayed, rather than hidden away in a cabinet. This makes it a lot easier for a person to remember to take their vitamins and nutritional supplements, with the simple click of button. As the creator states, “The future of nutrition is here: simply click your way to better health!” sho Nutrition comes in 5 color coded formulas: vitality, digest, vision, move, and heart. The company has a very strict health-focused philosophy so all of their formulas are 100% natural, and FDA compliant. The Nutriballs are completely gluten free and do not contain any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.



sho Nutrition has been hard at work creating their product, and are ready to move forward with the next stage in production which is why they have launched their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The sho Nutrition team is offering several perk levels with their campaign which range in value from early bird pre-purchase discounts, to various merchandise items and the opportunity to participate in campaign related events and activities in New York. They are also running a referral program which gives all of their campaign supporters the opportunity to win multiple sho Nutrition kits and merchandise items in exchange for successfully referring people to the campaign page. The company plans to begin delivering sho Nutrition to their Indiegogo supporters in April 2015, with an official launch date of May 2015. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About sho Nutrition

sho is the brainchild of founder Joy Wang who wanted to dramatically improve the nutritional supplement industry. She is a health and nutrition industry leader with over 15 years of experience. Her goal is to help people live a healthier lifestyle, by providing them with quality products, and simplicity of use.



