Shoe Designer Releases Hip Hop Single Mentioning Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and Tory Lanez

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2017 --Big Top Entertainment LLC (BTELLC) Billboard charted Hip Hop artist Jordan Johnson aka J Jordvn, is releasing his streaming only single "Full Attention" via distributor Redeye Worldwide on 4/28/17 on digital platforms everywhere! The song features new comer Keenan The First, a talented rapper and singer from Minnesota whose witty word play is evident of his degree in English Literature. The song was produced by Free P whose credits include Wiz Khalife, The Game, Isiah Rashaad and others. Full Attention shouts out Drake, Future, Lil Uzi, Tory Lanez and other Hip Hop notables, while touching on the importance of having conviction in one's music.



Jordan has toured stadiums with Music and Television star Jacob Latimore and has featured on songs with some of today's hottest songwriters like LA rapper Problem!



Jordan's father and BTELLC COO was the featured rapper on the 90's "I Wanna Be Like Mike" Gatorade song recorded by River North Records. The song is currently certified Gold.



Jordan attended the prestigious Pensole Footwear Design Academy and mentored directly under famed shoe designer D 'Wayne Edwards, notable for designing many of the most popular Brand Jordan lines and grossing over 1 billion in sales. In 2011, Jordan won the Future Sole Shoe Competition sponsored by Nike and Converse. As a result, he designed a shoe for NBA Champion JJ Berea of the Dallas Mavericks. Jordan has also been featured in Sole Collector magazine, and has met with and submitted designs to Kanye West.



Make sure to check out "Full Attention" featuring J Jordvn and Keenan The First available on all digital streaming platforms 4/28/2017!



