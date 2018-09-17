Shoenvious Challenges the Way Women Shop for Shoes by Allowing Them to Design Their Own

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Shoenvious is an online platform that allows customers to design, personalise and order luxury shoes. The proprietary 3D design platform allows women to customise their shoes across hundreds of thousands of design possibilities.



The design process is simple. It begins by selecting a shape to form the base of the design, followed by material and colour selection for every part of the shoe. Customers can opt for a left-shoe/right-shoe colour mismatch and choose to add a personal inscription to the outsole or inner part of the shoe. Real-time rendering allows them to visualise their design before it gets made. Shoes are then handmade to customer's specifications using top-quality leather and components, shipped around the world for free in 8-10 weeks and comes with a generous size guarantee wherein unused shoes will be remade at no extra charge. For those who are overwhelmed with the endless choices, they can also opt to customise pre-designed styles from the shoe gallery.



With personalisation being a top trend in 2018, customised fashion is on the verge of breaking through. Consumers, particularly millennials, view shopping as an experience rather than a transaction and they seek unique products which help them to express their style, self-image, and values.



As consumer attention is increasingly focusing on environmental issues, sustainable fashion is also breaking new ground. The fashion industry is one of the world's most polluting: Worldwide footwear production reached 23 billion pairs in 2016 and about 95% of the shoes consumed each year are landfilled. Shoenvious' on-demand manufacturing model eliminates typical inventory issues that lead to pollution and waste.



Ordering custom-made has traditionally been an option only for elite customers. With price points 70% cheaper than traditionally-ordered bespoke shoes and 70% less than luxury shoe brands, Shoenvious aims to democratise luxury.



Quote from the Co-Founder, Sau Noddings



"Fashion is supposed to be a vehicle to express oneself, and yet for years, women have become so used to sacrificing our exact requirements because we are forced to buy what is available on the shelves. How many times have you stumbled upon something you love, but wish you could change, add, or remove one detail? We aim to empower customers to shop without compromise. We're giving them the opportunity to shape the product they purchase and take part in the manufacturing process. Before the Industrial Revolution, everything was personalised. As innovative as our concept is, Shoenvious is just going back to the roots of custom shoe-making. Our online Shoe Designer has just made that more accessible."