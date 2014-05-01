Shop Generosity Celebrates One Year of Helping Charities Prioritize Fundraising Efforts

Baltimore City, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2014 --Taking the beauty of a well-run charity effort to heart, Shop Generosity celebrates their first year anniversary by enjoying the ongoing success of their clients. Offering nonprofit organizations fundraising support services since its official launch in May 2013, the company has finely honed their four-pronged approach. Shop Generosity streamlines their client’s fundraising efforts through donor database organization and management, marketing services, fundraising state registrations and donor stewardship programs.



Gail Robinson, Founder and CEO of Generosity, LLC said of her company’s one year anniversary milestone, “To put it simply, Shop Generosity was founded to help organizations enhance their donor relations. Over the last year we’ve cleaned up multiple charity databases while increasing communication with donors. We’ve set up online giving practices and designed viable plans for future fundraising efforts as well. Our efforts are strategic and beneficial to nonprofit organizations at the grassroots level.”



Driving ongoing donor response and revenue, ShopGenerosity.com supports charitable organizations on an as need or project basis. The fundraising support service can also be retained by the month for long term needs. Dedicated to designing and implementing highly personalized fundraising campaigns Shop Generosity focuses its efforts on projects, regardless of size, with highly intentional daily operation management.



About Generosity, LLC

Generosity, LLC is based in Baltimore City, Maryland and was founded by Gail Robinson in May of 2013. The company is a strategic advisory and business support firm that helps nonprofit organizations streamline their fundraising efforts. Via their website ShopGenerosity.com the company eases their client’s workload, and implements successful methods to raise money and build organization awareness among donors.



