Shop Smart During 4th of July Sales with Best Mattress Reviews' 2015 Guide

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Looking to replace a worn out mattress this summer? Retailers big and small offer some of their best deals of the year during 4th of July sales, making the upcoming holiday a perfect time to shop.



To make the process of comparing deals a little simpler, bed blog Best Mattress Reviews publishes an annual guide comparing a wide range of beds and brands. In the newly updated article, "2015 Guide to July 4th Mattress Sales," readers find helpful tips on mattress shopping, deals from several national retailers, and a selection of top picks compared in depth.



Best Mattress Reviews' guide explains that sales tend to begin the week before the July 4th holiday and last until the following Monday, offering a few days to compare and pick the best bet. However, the website recommends browsing and getting an idea of mattress preferences well in advance of sales to avoid buyer's remorse.



The article features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy's, Walmart and Sears, mattress showroom Sleepy's, and national online retailers Overstock, Amerisleep, Serta, and others. Details come from store websites, press releases and ads.



All available promotions are grouped by mattress type (innerspring, memory foam, latex or adjustable beds) and sorted by price, making it easy to identify options in specific budgets.



From the 50-plus offers collected, Best Mattress Reviews eight as their "Top Picks" for readers looking for a quick suggestion. These picks are compared in table format with detailed specification information. Innerspring mattresses come from Mattress Firm and Macy's, memory foam from Amerisleep, Mattress Firm and Overstock, and latex beds from Overstock and Astrabeds. Top picks include both budget options under $1000 and higher-end models.



Interested readers can find more helpful information on beds in Best Mattress Reviews prior guides to mattress startups, adjustable bed mattresses, organic beds and other topics.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.