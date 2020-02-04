Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Shopify has yet another surprise for those that are an eCommerce vendor or have a brand looking for more exposure, customers, and sales. A new sales channel called BON2tv. A fresh and futuristic marketplace, powered by shoppable and interactive videos.



Founded in Miami, Florida by Ntana Key, BON2tv has the largest variety of shoppable interactive videos to inspire any viewer by simply touching or clicking their screen. Unlike Youtube cards, Instagram or other attempts at shoppable videos, BON2tv gives information and exponentially much more data on any given shot and sometimes even by the exact location of an item on the screen.



While browsing through their interactive video content, viewers have been thoroughly amazed at how videos with multiple people had their own interactive icons that lead social media and even allowed them to shop their styles. It also features automotive videos that lead to the manufacturer's website to configuring the user's own model. Furthermore, BON2tv features loads of runway fashion shows and they publish interactive videos daily and almost as fast as announced by a typical daily news feed. Their technology makes interactive video extremely fast.



Noted as an entertainment and shopping marriage made in heaven or, Canada. Shopify, the eCommerce platform giant based out of Ottawa Canada continues to push the envelope. Last year, the company announced plans to invest $1 billion over five years on warehouse space and robotics to build out a fulfillment network so Shopify can also deliver packages for its vendors. Shopify's partnership with BON2tv, allows vendors to have a trusted channel to sell their products while enjoying the low costs of shipping and fulfillment provided by Shopify.



The partnership is also attractive because BON2tv's membership costs are very vendor friendly. In comparison to other popular marketplaces, BON2tv is a fraction of their costs and charges only $33 per year to publish products to the platform.



Key says, "It's important for us to provide our viewers an immediate shopping foundation to accompany the videos we have but also to increase communication, branding and sales opportunity for the many vendors out there. This means BON2tv will have to add more types of video content to specifically feature merchant products. We not only want to be an inspirational source for shopping but also the official 'See Now, Buy Now' video domain for the world. I'm excited about this partnership and can not wait to share our journey with the world."



Interactive TV and shopping is no longer cinematic science fiction. Check out BON2tv's Shopify listing here. Play, pause, discover and shop from here. The company says they will also have an easy publishing solution for woocommerce/wordpress websites in the near future as well.



For more information, visit https://www.BON2tv.com.



