Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) , is pleased to announce that it is the exclusive leasing agent for Barclay Square, a popular shopping center in the Largo area. The 99,000-square-foot commercial plaza is anchored by a 44,000 square foot Walmart Neighborhood Market. Barclay Square has become a destination for shoppers in the western Tampa Bay area. It currently is 100 percent leased with about 20 tenants, from restaurants to retailers. It is bordered by Walshingham Road, which sees 27,000 cars pass per day, and Indian Rocks Road, which sees 13,500 cars per day.



About Barclay Square

Barclay Square was built in 1988 and received an extensive renovation in 2008 which included the construction of a contemporary facade. Retail space per unit varies from 750 to 1,050 square feet. About 73 percent of existing tenants are part of national companies. The Walmart Neighborhood Market has proven especially popular to Largo shoppers – it offers a smaller footprint and a community grocery feel when compared to the traditionally larger Walmart superstores that sometimes exceed 200,000 square feet. Shoppers at Walmart Neighborhood Markets can still find traditional low prices, a large selection of grocery items plus a pharmacy.



About Largo

The City of Largo is considered the crossroads of Pinellas County, the state's most dense county. At 78,000 residents, it's the third largest city in the county and the fourth largest city in the Tampa area. However, Barclay Square also attracts shoppers from throughout the entire region, with an estimated population of 158,481 living within 5 miles, including nearby Clearwater and Seminole.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

RSA was founded by Todd Maxwell and Charlie Boscarino as a full service commercial real estate brokerage company. It specializes in property management, retail leasing and asset management in the state. As an expert in shopping center leasing in Florida, RSA will offer the same quality solutions and local commercial property knowledge to Barclay Square that it has brought to other regional communities and retail centers that it leases and manages. In addition, RSA features a vibrant tenant representation division and also acts a a property developer for select clients in the southeastern United States.



