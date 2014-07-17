ShoreTel Endorses EtherSpeak's Native SIP Trunks for Recent Releases

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --ShoreTel Inc.'s Technology Partner certification for EtherSpeak's SIP service now includes versions 14 of the ShoreTel Unified Communications PBX platform. EtherSpeak, a trusted SIP carrier, has been a member-validated partner in ShoreTel’s Innovation Network for the past eight years.



ShoreTel resellers and customers utilize EtherSpeak's uniquely native SIP option either in addition to or in place of physical connections such as PRI or POTS. Without additional investments, hardware or new gateway requirements, EtherSpeak enables ShoreTel customers of all sizes to directly connect SIP networks with traditional fixed-line PSTN.



"We're pleased to reaffirm our relationship with ShoreTel as a technology partner," states Neil Darling, EtherSpeak founder and CEO. "We have had great success supporting ShoreTel customers and resellers with a valuable connectivity option. We will continue to strive for excellence by providing redundant data centers across the U.S. with least cost routing and a growing suite of business communications services."



EtherSpeak SIP Trunks appeal to ShoreTel clients seeking quick and simple installations, a commitment to superior quality and reliable redundancy service. The native SIP connection is accompanied by a host of additional benefits including virtual telephone numbers with access to local DIDs from over 50 countries around the world.



In concert with the official announcement, EtherSpeak has opened a free Disaster Recovery trial until the end of the year. ShoreTel clients are eligible for a SIP-based failover service at no cost and no contract until December 31, 2014. More information is listed at: http://www.etherspeak.com/free-dr.