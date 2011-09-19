PowerPaydayLoan.com Promotes Short-term Loans as Economy Wavers

Dayton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2011 --Short-term financial site Power Payday Loan has expanded the resource section of the site to include articles addressing relevant topics such as unemployment and rising interest rates. The site matches consumers with reputable short-term lenders who offer online payday loans. PowerPaydayLoan.com company spokesperson Madeline Ellis explained that the resource section provides invaluable information to those looking for answers and fast cash loans in an unpredictable economy.



“We saw the need for additional information for consumers when the economy began to move in the wrong direction a second time,” Ellis said. “We wanted to make sure our customers knew they had options if turned down by traditional banking institutions that tend not to lend to those with less than stellar credit.”



The site acknowledges the financial crisis in a new article, and provides insight on repaying loans in a timely manner to avoid further financial challenges down the road. Recent economic reports put the U.S. unemployment number at 9.2%, without taking underemployed individuals into account. Those who experienced pay cuts frequently turn to short-term loans to fill the gap, Ellis said.



“We constantly strive to provide relevant information to our customer base, especially in these difficult times,” Ellis said. “While these types of loans may not work for everyone, there are plenty of consumers who acknowledge the short-term benefits they bring.”



