Shortcut to Ripping DVD Movies to Chromecast Rolled Out

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --The shortcut to watching DVD movies via Google Chromecast HDMI Dongle by ripping and streaming on PC or Mac has been rolled out by WinXDVD Software (www.winxdvd.com). It brings the step-by-step guide to convert a DVD to the Chromecast friendly video before user can cast it to the television.



There are a considered number of people need to convert DVDs into a format compatible with a Chromecast dongle, and they can therefore drag the file to the Google Chrome browser and play the movie on TV through the control of Chromecast, a 2.83 inch digital media player developed by Google that is powered by Micro-USB. It can stream audio/video contents to TV via Chromecast-enabled mobile apps and web apps, or by mirroring most content showing on Google Chrome.



Read more about ripping and casting DVD movies to Chromecast video files:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-dvd-to-chromecat.htm



However, Chromecast is by far a special existence form with peculiar format acceptance. "I'm currently trying to get Plex to actually work with my chromecast, but it somehow refuses to cast anything. I first tried it with an mkv file, and it told me the media is currently not available." Some user complained. To stream DVD from computer to Chromecast, one should make the DVD disc or video file compatible with Chromecast both in formats and specifications.



And the first thing to do is to rip/convert DVD to Chromecast with some professional DVD ripping program, such as WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (or DVD Ripper for Mac) developed by Digiarty. Working at No.1 fast ripping speed and with fantastic output quality (outcome of the combination of "Yadif Double Frames" De-interlacing Engine and High Quality Engine, it is a professional DVD to Chromecast ripper capable of dealing with all types of DVD copy protections.



After the step-by-step guide of ripping DVD to Chromecast video, one can stream DVD movies by the Chromecast to TV within a local version of the Chrome browser or mirror the converted DVD content from the Chrome browser tab from PC or Android mobile/tablet screen to TV.



Pricing and Availability

Because the developer is running the Summer Holiday Promotion before August 10, 2014, WinX DVD Ripper Platinium, the best DVD to Chromecast ripper is only sold at $29.95. Adding $10, every user can get a 5-user license. There is also a 75% off "WinX Summer Holiday Video Pack" available for all.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.