Shortstack Woo's the World

Queens Village, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Hal Eisenberg is the founder and Executive Director of a nonprofit 501c3 agency called Windows of Opportunity, Inc. – The Barbara Harmon Institute, which is creating a shift in what is possible for youth in the areas of leadership, empowerment, self-esteem, school performance, and career planning; a shift from disempowerment, differences, and indecision to possibility, acceptance and opportunity.



To date, Windows of Opportunity have saved over 176, 000 teens and Shortstack's Charity Fashion Show helps to raise the much needed funds to continue running WOO's programs. Shortstack™ is a teen driven, 8-month long fashion and modeling program, which increases confidence and empowers its members by teaching new models to embrace their body image. Shortstack™ was created by teens under the guidance of Windows of Opportunity. "If you were to say that every agency has a heartbeat, then Shortstack™ is our heartbeat." Says, Hal Eisenberg, Executive Director of WOO, Inc



The fashion show is being held at TERRACE ON THE PARK, 52-11 111th Street, Flushing Meadows Park, New York, JUNE 29, 2017, Cocktail Hour: 7:00PM, Fashion Show: 8:15PM. Tickets are available at www.shortstackmodeling.com .



This year's fashion show is proud to show-case fashion icons Tommy Hilfiger, Alex Garfield of Peace of Cloth, House of Correia. Sultry Wardrobe and Bella lole Boutique. The evening's event is hosted by Joe Rock (from 102.3 WBAB Radio).



"At first, I thought I had been invited just to contribute my time and resources to the Shortstack girls. It took a few minutes for the sweet payback of being accepted, embraced and so deeply appreciated to fuel the Shortstack fire in my heart. When I told my dear old friend Tommy Hilfiger about my experience with Shortstack, it took him a nano-second to sign on with his support." Says, Alex Garfield, Owner of Peace Of Cloth.



All our sponsors make our dream a reality, Europa Hair Design, Paragon Pearls, HWCC, Young Living Oils, Grassroots Consulting, NY Brooklyn Bread, North Shore Farms, Able Construction and Caccioppoli-Anderson, LLC.