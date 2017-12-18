Shower Cabins Take Users to a Whole New Level at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --JT Spas' latest range of quadrant steam shower cabins from Lisna Waters offer the epitome of comfort, luxury, and rejuvenation with some highly-advanced features and components, all at more affordable prices.



JT Spas knows exactly what customers are looking for – and what they expect – when it comes to bathroom products and implements such as bathroom accessories, baths, toilets, basins, taps, accessories, and shower cabins and enclosures. The company has been involved in supplying UK customers with bathroom products for years, and it always keeps up with the latest innovations in bathroom products, big and small.



One increasingly popular product with its own array of features and innovations is the steam shower. Steam showers are in high demand today, primarily because of their useful features which allow one to enjoy the benefits of steam along with jets of hot water. Steam showers are also more popular today because they are a lot more affordable – virtually anyone can have a steam shower installed in their bathroom whilst being able to stay within their target budget.



At JT Spas, there are plenty of steam showers from which customers can choose, all with more affordable prices. But steam showers are not just considered a luxurious addition to any bathroom – they are considered a useful, beneficial addition when it comes to one's health. One such steam shower equipped with the latest features is the Lisna Waters LW1 White Quadrant Steam Shower Cabin, which measures 900mm by 900mm and which offers an array of features such as a 2.8KW fast start steam generator, a touch control panel, easy clean protection, back massage jets, a thermostatic sensor, an FM radio and Bluetooth connection, and more. It also has a designer top rain shower head along with a slide rail kit and hand-held shower, as well as an ozone sterilisation system and glass shelving.



Customers who visit the JT Spas website can easily view the above-mentioned product along with a video of its many features and components. JT Spas further states, "Lisna Waters steam showers do not require any grouting or tiling; simply install the shower in your space, connect to the water and power and your steam shower is complete and ready for you to enjoy."



There is no doubt that the benefits of steam combined with a hot shower are plentiful – and for those who want to transform their shower experience and enjoy a whole new level of pleasure, steam showers are a worthy investment.



To learn more about the affordable and high-quality shower cubicles and cabins at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is a renowned supplier of bathroom products in the United Kingdom. To learn more about the latest offers and deals on its shower cubicle, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.