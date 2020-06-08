ShowerLite with New and Improved LEDs

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --ShowerLite ClearMirror with New Improved LEDs



New and Improved. Best-In-Class LED CRI of 95+



ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog free mirrors is announcing a major improvement to the ShowerLite ClearMirror. Now featuring industry leading color rendering: 95+ CRI. Standard LEDs featured are cool 5300K. With warm or 3000K available by request.



The ShowerLite is a flush mounted, LED backlit, fog-free mirror that helps homeowners and hotel guests to perform daily tasks like shaving and facial applications in the warmth of the shower. A blend of convenience and high-tech luxury, the ShowerLite is an adaptation of the popular Shower ClearMirror, an innovative fog-free in-shower mirror. The ultra-thin light source and heater allows the mirror to install flush with the tile or solid surround, opening up countless design possibilities. ShowerLite features patented technology with side-lit LED light panels and a specially designed heating pad that easily connects to a low-voltage system or a switched outlet. The 12"x 12" ShowerLite retails for $745 when purchased directly from the ClearMirror website.



The ShowerLite is built in America and ships fully assembled. ShowerLite is available at leading bath and plumbing showrooms across the country and online at www.ClearMirror.com.



Specified by architects, designers, builders and remodelers, Shower ClearMirror is easy to install and maintain and provides a lifetime of function and beauty.



ClearMirror Offering



Clarity Wall-Mount Fog-Free Shower Mirror

- High-quality 1/8" mirror, 12" x 12" with polished and rounded corners

- Heating pad: 10" x 10" fog-free area

- Low-profile, high-luster aluminum base

- 3M Dual Lock reclosable fasteners and 3M Dual Lock primer mounting kit

- Custom Li Ion battery pack. Removable / Rechargeable / Waterproof

- UL Listed and Patent Pending



Shower ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24"

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: "Body Shave" model: 20" x 30"



Shower Lite



- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two soft glowing ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- Installs flush with tile or solid surround



Big Sexy



- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



ClearLite Vanity Mirror



- 20" x 30"

- ClearMirror Fog-Free Heater

- Ultra-Thin LED Panels

- 95+ CRI: Best in the Industry

- Full and Even LED Coverage

- Bright Anodized Aluminum Sides and Hanger

- UL and C/UL Listed for Safety



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Eagan, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the new Big Sexy, are available through bath showrooms, decorative hardware stores nationwide and online at www.clearmirror.com or call 651.251.9036.