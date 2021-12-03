Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2021 --Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialist, one of the most top-rated waterproofing companies in Shreveport, recently announced that it would be lowering its rates to encourage homeowners to get waterproofing services. This foundation repair company services the residents and businesses of Shreveport and the surrounding communities of Red Chute, Greenwood, Blanchard, Haughton, and Stonewall. Now is the preferred time to get waterproofing in Shreveport before the rainy season starts in March.



According to a recent study by Flood Factor, 10% of properties in Shreveport have a 26% chance of flooding over the next 30 years. This figure represents a moderate risk. Using the waterproofing services of the Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialist will help minimize the possibility of water flooding residents' properties. To encourage at-risk property owners to get waterproofing services, they are offering a limited-time opportunity of discounted rates on such services. Also, if there are other foundation risks present, they can reduce the risks using various foundation repair techniques, including crack repair using helical or steel piers.



Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists have been fixing foundations in the local area for over 20 years. They have also received excellent customer service ratings for their efficient service and results. This foundation and waterproofing company uses popular materials and the latest techniques to ensure that customers' basements remain dry and leveled. As a result, residents and businesses can rest assured that most foundation repair services will last a long time.



Although Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists want to extend their services to prevent significant flooding and moisture issues in the future, some potential customers may be showing signs of foundation issues that could lead to flooding. Two of the most common foundation problems in Shreveport are "Christmas tree cracks" or "stair cracks" and bowing within basement walls. Stair cracks and bowing are often caused by the build-up of hydrostatic pressure outside the foundation walls.



As it rains, when water collects outside an adequately built foundation, the excess water should flow into an exterior or interior water pump that helps move the water away from the foundation. Unfortunately, when the foundation is improperly installed or needs repairs, this water doesn't flow away from the house through proper foundation channels such as sump pumps. Instead, it just builds upon the exterior of the home after it rains. As a result, the saturated soil keeps pushing on the foundation until the basement walls of the home start bowing or causing cracks that resemble stairs or a Christmas tree. These cracks allow moisture into the home and make the foundation susceptible to collapse if it is not fixed.



For houses that don't have a basement and instead have crawl spaces, this moisture collects underneath the house and starts to cause other water-related problems. These include mold and mildew growth, wood rot or steel corrosion, pest infestations, and terrible odors. As these foundation problems get worse, they may even start to cause issues with other areas of the house functioning correctly, particularly doors and windows. The foundation repair contractors at Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists can help prevent most of these foundation problems, which currently could cost on average $2,137 - $7,428 and about $5,742 in Shreveport and surrounding cities. This price could increase exponentially depending on the type of foundation repair method they must use to fix the moisture issues within the home or business.



If the customer doesn't have any pre-existing issues and wants basement waterproofing in Shreveport using waterproof paint, sealants, or coatings, expect to pay as little as $500. This price may go up or down based on the amount of labor required and the amount of space that needs protection. If the customer needs crawl space that encapsulation, they can expect to spend $5,500 on average. Again this price may rise or fall based on the labor and square footage that needs covering. Tack on an additional $1,000 for a dehumidifier if the customer has a home in a high humidity area.



If a customer has pre-existing conditions, these problems will likely need fixing before sealants or encapsulation can occur. For instance, if a basement has wall cracks with a diameter of one-eighth or higher, foundation contractors will have to resolve the issues with the cracks before applying coatings. Here are a few ways that contractors address bowing or crack repairs:



Helical or Steel Piers

These methods for closing cracks are similar. Contractors will use these vertical beams to prop the house back up into place. They drive the lowest end of the beam into the ground until it hits the bedrock, and the top end of the pier pushes the home's foundation back into place. This method could run between $1,000 to $3,000.



MudJacking or Polyjacking

Both mudjacking and polyjacking, or slabjacking, are similar methods but use different materials. Mudjacking pushes cement through a small hole and fills the void, leveling the house and closing off cracks. Polyjacking uses a polyurethane foam, going it through a small hole to fill the void. This procedure could cost between $500 and $1,300.



Carbon Strips or Steel

Like the two previously mentioned forms of foundation repair, these two are also similar. A contractor will use either steel beams or carbon strips to stabilize the walls to fix bowing walls. Strips are less invasive than steel and won't take up as much space. This could run $4,000 to $12,000.



Waterproofing a home can be relatively inexpensive if only a sealant or coating is necessary. However, if there are foundation problems, it could cost homeowners upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the severity of the foundation issues.



Anyone interested in scheduling foundation repair services including waterproofing for basements and other foundation types is encouraged to call their office at (318) 996-0046.



About Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists

Shreveport Foundation Repair Specialists is a local foundation repair company in Shreveport, LA. They start all services by providing a no-obligation inspection and estimate on services. Upon getting approval from the customer to start the foundation project, they work quickly and efficiently to complete all foundation repair services. They have been in operation for over 20 years. Warranties cover all work as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Call today to schedule an inspection and get a free quote on waterproofing services in Shreveport. Or visit their easy-to-use foundation repair and waterproofing website to learn more.