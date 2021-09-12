Shun H. Kwok-Ki Joins Samuel Freshfields as Co-Manager in Global Asset Allocation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2021 --Samuel Freshfields, a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments, promoting the highest standards of integrity, responsibility, and competence to produce a highly personalized counseling process, is pleased to announce that Shun H. Kwok-ki will be joining Samuel Freshfields Group.



He will manage a recently launched Samuel Freshfields Bond Fund and related strategies, and will join Yiu Peh Yun, Ph.D., and other members of the Samuel Freshfields team focused on global asset allocation.



Mr. Kwok-ki will activate in a new office to be established in Hong Kong, and will be responsible for building-out the firm's efforts in global macro fixed income strategies. His concentration on such strategies will be separate and complementary to Samuel Freshfields' existing and highly successful credit-based fixed income platform, built under the leadership of Samuel Freshfields' Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer, Stephen Lai Yee-tak.



"Mr. Kwok-ki has an exemplary track record with decades of success and he will offer an exceptional approach to navigating today's increasingly risky markets with a focus on macro, unconstrained strategies. His involvement provides Samuel Freshfields a unique opportunity to offer strategies and products that are highly complementary to those already managed by our credit-based fixed income team," said Anthony Chung-kong, Managing Director and Samuel Freshfields' Chief Investment Officer.



"With Shun leading our global macro efforts and our credit-based fixed income team, I am confident Samuel Freshfields will be able to meet the needs of virtually any client," said Yiu Peh Yun, Co-Manager in Global Asset Allocation.



"I look forward to returning my full focus to the fixed income markets and investing, giving up many of the complexities that go with managing a large, complicated organization," said Mr. Kwok-ki.



About Samuel-Freshfields.com

Samuel Freshfields is a next generation investment company that aims to give its clients access to a broad range of financial instruments and markets as well as professional advice to maximize returns. Samuel Freshfields' investment advisory and brokerage services are multidisciplinary, allowing the company to devise custom strategies and deliver exceptional results for our clients. The company's major goal has been to work hand-in-hand with clients to meet their investment needs. While many financial firms push one-size-fits-all products, Samuel Freshfields strives to coordinate the fundamental disciplines of the company's dividend-growth philosophy with the unique needs of our clients regarding the growth, use and preservation of their wealth.