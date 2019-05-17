Shuttle NS02 Series Receives NoviSign Digital Signage Software Certification

Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2019 --Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405), the global leader in small form factor computer technology, today announces that its ultra-compact digital signage players have obtained the compliance certification from NoviSign Digital Signage. Using NoviSign's comprehensive web-based digital signage software online Studio, you can create beautiful digital signage.



With over 20+ drag-and-drop widgets to choose from, you can quickly design and manage engaging content that features live social media streams, data-driven polls, fun interactive games and media-rich zones that feature videos, RSS feeds, HD images, scrolling text, weather and more! Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries, as well as motherboards and bare bone systems.



Shuttle's NS02 series signage players have undergone a series of rigorous tests to ensure the performance and compatibility for NoviSign digital signage. Ultra-compact, fanless, Shuttle NS02 series supports the Android system with excellent stability at a lower price. With native HDMI output, it drives a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD content at 60Hz. With its fanless and palm-sized body, it operates noiseless and integrates easily into any limited space. Built-in WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, SATA storage interface, SD card reader and multiple USB headers allow for flexible connection and expansion. Designed for ease-of-use, the availability of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is also with NS02E and offers a convenient and cost-effective way to deliver power to simplify the installation of solutions for a variety of signage.



The combination of Shuttle NS02 with NoviSign software provides a powerful yet easy-to-use solution to address the demand for fanless ultra-compact Android signage solutions with robust reliability and outstanding 4K video playback performance across a broad spectrum of retail, hospitality, education and entertainment environments.



About NoviSign

NoviSign has helped over 20,000 clients across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John's Pizza and more! NoviSign is a privately held digital signage software company based outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, with field sales offices in Portugal, Japan and the United States. For more information, visit https://www.novisign.com



About Shuttle

Founded in 1983, Shuttle Inc. (TAIEX: 2405) is an industry-leading transnational company driven by innovation and a commitment to making quality products, including small form factor PCs, All-in-One PCs, ODM Notebooks and Tablets, as well as smart home and facial recognition turnkey solutions. For more information, visit http://www.shuttle.com