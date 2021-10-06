Si Hutt, Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital Administrator, Receives Utah Department of Health Leadership Award

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital administrator Si Hutt has received the 2021 leadership award from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Office for Primary Care and Rural Health for his leadership and the hospital's success during challenging times.



"It is an honor to recognize you for your good work at Heber Valley Hospital. It was through your leadership and under your leadership that Heber Valley Hospital was remodeled, added chemotherapy and new tele-health services, was named the Heber Valley Chamber Business of the Year, and partnered with the local health department to respond effectively to the global pandemic. The hospital has had a very positive impact on this community," said Ashley Moretz, director of primary care and rural health for the UDOH, as he recognized Hutt with the award.



"Si exemplifies servant leadership through his humble and steady commitment to Heber Valley Hospital patients and caregivers each day. He is also a strong ambassador to the community and values the relationship he has made with community leaders," said Rob Graul, manager of patient experience at Heber Valley Hospital.



"It is the fabulous and committed caregivers and providers at Heber Valley Hospital who have done the heavy lifting on these accomplishments," said Hutt. "They have adapted to a quickly changing healthcare environment and continue to focus on providing extraordinary care to each individual."



Hutt has been with Intermountain Healthcare for nine years, and in his current role as hospital administrator at Heber Valley Hospital since 2018.



About Intermountain Healthcare

