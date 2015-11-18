SicommNet, Inc. Wins Award with Hawaii State Department of Education and Partner Agencies for Its Hawaii eProcurement System (HePS)

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) has selected SicommNet as its eProcurement service provider for procurement and construction projects. HI DOE signed a 39-month agreement with SicommNet for continued use of the Hawaii eProcurement System (HePS) for their electronic procurement solicitation announcement and management services. Additionally, this contract allows for the University of Hawaii, the State of Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services, and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to participate in HePS usage.



"We are very pleased to continue our relationship with the Hawaii DOE and look forward to expanding our eProcurement services and solutions with them and their partner Agencies," said Robin Mattern, SicommNet CEO/President. "SicommNet has been providing HePS to the Hawaii DOE since 2008 and we are proud to have been competitively selected and to expand on our business partner relationship as DOE continues to successfully mature in their eProcurement processes for goods, services, and construction."



About SicommNet

SicommNet provides secure cloud-based automated eProcurement services to 6,600+ local Hawaii vendors and contractors and more than 65,000 other vendors registered in SicommNet's nationwide database. Hawai'i DOE will continue to use HePS for its sourcing needs and direct interaction with vendors and suppliers for procurement.



SicommNet's eProcurement services and solutions allow public and private sector agencies to create and post solicitations for qualified vendors registered within SicommNet's database. Vendors and suppliers can find solicitation opportunities, submit responses to Request for Quotations, Bids, Proposals or Information, upload supporting documents, track licensing and certifications, and win awards. SicommNet's eProcurement automated end-to-end services and solutions allow for collaboration, management, and compliance – all conducted in an open and transparent environment for agencies and their vendors and suppliers.