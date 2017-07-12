SIFTLY Expands Into Media

Venice, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Starting July 10, 2017, Media agencies and any agency with a media department can now recruit for media roles with SIFTLY. The SIFTLY team is excited to expand their job matching services with a proprietary algorithm into media. Media roles will include media planning, buying, analytics, search, programmatic, social, ad operations, and technology. SIFTLY will offer unique matching criteria for media.



SIFTLY is home for some of the brightest agency talents with over 9,000 strategists and account managers signed up on the platform. SIFTLY works with the top holding companies and independent agencies for traditional advertising, digital, PR, media, innovation, and marketing service specialists. SIFTLY sifts for specialized and qualified candidates for top agencies like AKQA, BBDO, CP+B, INNOCEAN, Ketchum, McCann, Saatchi & Saatchi, Weber Shandwick, Wunderman, and 300 more.



"SIFTLY is Tinder meets LinkedIn, and the combination has successfully matched over 500 jobs so far, solving a huge pain point for agencies and talent alike. SIFTLY gets you interested and qualified people in as little as 3 days. We are excited to continue to expand into 'underserved' departments while staying focused on agency gigs," says SIFTLY's founder, Frank Striefler.



To launch the new Media division of SIFTLY, we enlisted a media veteran, Andy Von Kennel, as Co-Founder / Advisor for the Media division. He brings a combination of job-matching start-up experience alongside media experience with Omnicom Group, Interpublic Group, and his service on the Media Leadership Council for the 4As.



"Media agencies differentiate and win with people. Spending less time on talent sourcing and more time interviewing a greater volume of highly qualified candidates is paramount. I have personally dealt with this challenge, and I'm excited for my media colleagues to have a better option with SIFTLY," says Andy Von Kennel, SIFTLY Advisor. "Initial feedback has been fantastic, and I am working closely with media Executives to ensure success for all."



"We are extremely impressed with the high quality of candidates quickly identified with SIFTLY. We have selected some rock stars in strategy and hope to match more for our media teams soon," says a Senior Recruiter from GroupM.



To learn more about how SIFTLY takes the work out of finding work, check out the 2.5 minutes short explainer video (add link here). For more information about SIFTLY's game-changing job matching platform, visit https://siftly.com/.



About Siftly

SIFTLY is a blind job-matching site for agency gigs. SIFTLY makes job hunting and recruiting faster, smarter, and easier with its proprietary matching algorithm. SIFTLY currently matches agency gigs in Strategy, Client Services, Project Management, and Media. SIFTLY has matched over 500 job opportunities with its 8,000+ strong talent pool.



