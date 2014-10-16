SigFree Cerberus 1.0 Takes a Bite out of Zero Day Malware

Harrisburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --The time has come for new thinking in internet security software and DayZero Systems is stepping up to the challenge. The first zero day, signature-free detection application for protection from worms is being introduced today by DayZero Systems, Inc. (http://www.dayzerosystems.com/). The new DayZero SigFree(TM) Cerberus(TM) Version 1.0 brings a new level of added protection to any Windows computer user.



SigFree Cerberus provides zero day protection against worms and other similar self-propagating and self-mutating malware, including many viruses. Cerberus does not require known signatures so detection can occur before malware spreads and causes costly damage. And, before the malware steals personal information or uses system resources as part of a bot network.



The constant onslaught of new threats and breaches is proof enough that a new approach to internet security is necessary. Microsoft issues regular patches and in a recent announcement (http://www.scmagazine.com/nine-patch-tuesday-bulletins-include-three-critical-rce-bugs/article/376690/) stated, “Attackers often spread malicious code through self-propagating malware, like worms.” With regard to the prevalent use and sharing of USB drives, Karsten Nohl, chief scientist with Berlin’s SR Labs, discovered the ease of planting malware in USB microcontrollers (http://blog.omerta.nl/2014/07/31/usb-fundamentaly-broken/), “Now all of your USB devices are infected. It becomes self-propagating and extremely persistent. You can never remove it.”



SigFree Cerberus v1.0 strikes at these types of threats and is the first in an arsenal of future signature-free applications to be released by DayZero Systems, the new leader in zero day threat protection. Cerberus does not protect systems from every type of malware. DayZero still recommends continued regular scans using Windows(TM) Security Essentials or, in the case of Windows 8, Windows Defender.



SigFree Cerberus v1.0 comes with a free two week trial, just click: http://cerberus.dayzerosystems.com/download/. DayZero promotes safe computer use. After downloading, right click on the file name in its folder, click properties, and click the digital signature tab. This ensures that the software comes from a trusted, certified source. The version 1.0 license is US$14.00 per computer on which it is installed, comes with all v1.0 upgrades, and is not time-limited. The license may be purchased through Digital River by clicking http://cerberus.dayzerosystems.com/buynow-v1/.



About DayZero Systems Inc.

DayZero Systems Inc. has been active in the internet security community since 2006 and is affiliated with the Pennsylvania State University and the Pennsylvania State Research Foundation. Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/DayZeroSys) and look for news at http://blog.dayzerosystems.com/.



