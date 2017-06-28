Sight Trust Eye Institute Announces the Launch of Multifocal Lens in Miami and Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Sight Trust Eye Institute, a reputable eye institute is about to launch a new product line in the form of multifocal lens in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, FL. This new, highly advanced, image-guided laser is revolutionizing refractive laser surgery.



This lens provides excellent vision over a wide range of distances, reducing or eliminating one's need for glasses. After having undergone surgery, one can easily perform daily activities such as driving, reading, watching TV, golfing, and more!



The company is committed to providing high-quality multifocal eyeglass lenses which primarily include two or more lens powers to help one see objects at all distances after one loses the ability to naturally change the focus of their eyes due to glare, halos, or start-bursts.



They strongly believe that the best experience for the patient is one driven their expert physician who works with the expert staff to educate patients at home. They are also experts in preparing for cataract surgery by providing useful, practice-specific information about surgical treatment options to patients.



The AcrySof® IQ ReSTOR® Multifocal Toric IOL provides the cataract patients with surgical precision, faster recovery time and can lessen the need for glasses after surgery. The TECNIS® Family of IOLs, on the other hand, provides a wide range of vision for distance and near tasks. Each lens is optimized for quality performance at one of three strategic distances based on varying visual demands.



The Institute also uses other excellent options to reduce astigmatism and provide crisp quality vision. AcrySof® Toric provides an excellent distance or near vision, while AcrySof® Monofocal helps enhance one's vision. The implant can be used for monovision, allowing one eye to see up close while another eye to is focused for distance.



For more information on cataract surgeon in Miami and Boca Raton FL, visit https://www.sighttrust.com



About SightTrust Eye Institute

A first-of-its-kind cataract and premium intraocular lens surgery center, SightTrust Eye Institute provides customized vision correction plans for patients with lens changes, hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), and astigmatism, using the most advanced technology available in the field.