Sightline Maps to Revolutionize the Way We Learn About the World

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --A revolutionary technological tool in the field of education, Sightline Maps will change the way children and professionals learn geography. The creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring their product to schools everywhere, so students can benefit from this fun, engaging educational platform. The product? Vibrant, life-like, 3-D prints of topographical maps.



With Sightline Maps, students and professionals can travel the world from the comfort of their own desks. Students from every grade and comprehension level can operate the platform. It's that easy. Sightline Maps is a fun, innovative tool that is easy to use. After a quick tutorial, users are fully equipped to explore foreign lands, all at the click of a mouse.



Simple and fun, Sightline Maps is not only a fun classroom tool; it has a multitude of practical, real-world applications beyond the classroom. Sightline Maps can be used for mining, city planning, extreme sports, and much more.



The creators have launched their fundraising campaign on Kickstarter to put Sightline Maps in the hands of students and educators now, while the team continues to expanding the offering. With a $100 contribution, backers receive a custom 3-D printed map and unlimited downloads for all of the students and teachers at a school of the backer's choice. And that's just one of the packages available on the Kickstarter. To learn more, visit the Sightline Maps Kickstarter page!



About Sightline Maps

A forward-thinking company quickly becoming a guiding force in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, Sightline is poised to revolutionize the learning process. Presently focusing on their innovative map invention, Sightline will continue to deliver innovative tools, making education more engaging, more entertaining, and most importantly, more effective.