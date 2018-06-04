SightTrust Eye Institute Rises to Fame for Cataract Surgery in Miami and Boca Raton, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --More than a million cataract surgeries are performed each year on an outpatient basis. During cataract eye surgery, the clouded lens is removed and replaced with a plastic one. The method is known as Phacoemulsification which requires an ultrasound to remove the cataract. The expert surgeon performs a small incision in the eye and suction which is used to remove the cataract. After the cataract is successfully removed, an intraocular lens is implanted. This lens becomes a permanent part of one's eye, and one can't see it or feel it.



SightTrust Eye Institute is a renowned eye unit that one can rely on for pure excellence on every level of cataract surgery in Miami. Over the years, the cataract surgeon has performed over 15,000 intraocular lens surgery procedures. Being one of the premier cataract centers, the eye center offers the futuristic LenSx laser system that has changed the playing field.



As one gets older, cataracts tend to develop on the natural lenses of one's eyes, and they can cloud one's vision. The general belief is that one has to live with the condition as one crosses the considerable years of seniority. With the introduction of surgery and advanced medical facilities, removing a cataract is no longer difficult no matter how old one gets. The expert surgeons at SightTrust Eye Institute can perform a refractive lens exchange procedure to implant a pristine prescription lens. Bladeless cataract surgery takes a just a few minutes, and one can get back to one's regular day to day activities right away.



In addition to the laser cataract surgeries, they also offer an extremely effective, cutting-edge surgical solution for people who are suffering from nearsightedness or myopia. The entire surgery can be performed on the same day, meaning there is no need to go through another day with less-than-perfect vision.



