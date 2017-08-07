SightTrust Eye Institute Sets to Take Cataract Surgery in Miami and Boca Raton, Florida to a New Level

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --For those suffering from cataract in one or both eyes, cataract surgery is a sole treatment for this condition. Cataract is a kind of disease that involves the clouding of eye's natural lens which robs one's vision and quality of life. With SightTrust Eye Institute performing cataract surgery in Miami and Boca Raton, Florida, no one needs to live any longer with a vision impairment due to cataracts.



For years, the only permanent way to repair a cataract is to have a cataract surgery. With advanced technology, the treatment procedure has become much improved. As a premium intraocular lens surgery center, Sight Trust Eye Institute is all set to provide customized vision correction plans for patients with lens changes, hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), and astigmatism, using the most advanced technology available in the field. The reputable eye clinic was among the first ophthalmic centers to offer laser-assisted cataract surgeries and is one of the only centers in the country to exclusively perform laser-assisted cataract surgeries on every patient.



Years of experience and expertise have enabled the doctors and other medical staff to perform such surgery with the utmost finesse and ease. They are highly trained and skilled to perform a completely bladeless cataract procedure, with a level of accuracy that has never been possible before. The procedure is simple, quick and painless. By using the LenSx cataract laser, Dr.Shatz and his team can create the most precise incisions possible and will gently divide the cataract into small segments - replacing blades while eliminating the need for ultrasound energy.



Also, they are experts in treating astigmatism, which usually results from irregular conformation of the cornea, common in nearsighted people. LenSx laser, in combination with a multifocal lens in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, can provide one with permanent independence from eyeglasses after a cataract surgery.



About SightTrust Eye Institute

A first-of-its-kind cataract and premium intraocular lens surgery center, SightTrust Eye Institute provides customized vision correction plans for patients with lens changes, hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), and astigmatism, using the most advanced technology available in the field.