Sigma Solutions, Inc. Announce Scott Gruendler Elected to Serve As President of Sun Microsystems’ U.S. Partner National Advisory Council

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2008 -- Sigma Solutions, Inc. (http://www.sigmasolinc.com) of San Antonio, TX is pleased to announce that Scott Gruendler, President of Sigma Solutions, Inc. has been elected to serve as President of Sun Microsystems’ U.S. Partner National Advisory Council. The Partner Council is comprised of 15 – 20 partners representing Strategic Partners, Technology Integrators, Software Partners, and Application Providers.



“Scott brings a wealth of expertise to the council and to his newly elected appointment as President of the U.S. Partner National Advisory Council. Scott’s extensive experience and commitment within the channel community will not only add to his leadership of the Council but his valued perspectives will help guide the Council in the future,” said Tom Wagner, VP Americas Partner Sales Organization for Sun Microsystems.



“This is exciting news as Scott is and has been an advocate for the Sun VAR (Value Added Reseller) community for many years. His tenure and experience relative to understanding and communicating the issues and challenges to Sun facing the VAR community will be an immense help,” added Bill Bryant, Avnet Technology Solutions, Sun Solutions Account Manager, Southern Region.



As the President of the Partner National Advisory Council, Scott Gruendler will be responsible for being a spokesperson for the U.S. Partner Community both internally and externally of Sun. Scott’s experience in the channel community and success in the growth of Sigma Solutions, Inc. will be invaluable to his role.



Sigma Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. And has branch office locations in Houston, TX, Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, New Orleans, LA, Santa Fe, NM, and Minneapolis, MN. Sigma has enjoyed consistent annual growth and is ranked as one of the top national resellers specializing in IT Advanced Infrastructure that Advises, Implements, and Maintains (A.I.M.) an enterprise's data systems.

