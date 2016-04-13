Sign Up for the Heart & Mind Discipleship Program to Learn More About the Christian Faith

Springfield, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Those who consider themselves to be Christians should strive to learn more about their faith, which can be much easier said than done. Fortunately, there is a simple and straightforward solution in the form of the Heart & Mind Discipleship Program. Although it is offered through the C.S. Lewis Institute, it is important to note that it features content from a number of pastors belonging to a number of denominations, thus ensuring that those who choose to sign up can benefit by experiencing a wide range of perspectives on relevant issues.



In total, the Heart & Mind Discipleship Program consists of ten themes spread out over the course of ten weeks, which are suitable for those who are interested in deepening their understanding of their faith as well as any who are newfound members of the flock. Examples of said themes range from God's character and God's intentions for His people to the practice of prayer and the practice of evangelization. In other words, the ten themes cover some of the most important issues as well as some of the most interesting questions in the Christian faith, which is why it is so perfect for such a wide range of Christians.



Better still, using the Heart & Mind Discipleship Program is as simple as it can be. In short, all interested individuals have to do is read a short 2,000-word article, participate in a brief Bible study based on the theme laid out in the article, and then listen to a short 30-minute lecture by a pastor. This way, they can take in the material, contemplate it to distill deeper meaning both on their own and alongside their peers, listen to someone knowledgeable on the issue for further insights, and then share their thoughts on the lecture, thus ensuring that they will miss as little as possible in the course of their exploration.



Overall, the C.S. Lewis Institute's Heart & Mind Discipleship Program is an excellent way for Christians of all backgrounds and all circumstances to learn more about their faith so as to be better prepared for the challenges that they will face over the course of their faith. Whether they are recent converts or longstanding members of their chosen denominations, none should miss out on this chance to grow as members of the Christian faith.



http://www.cslewisinstitute.org/