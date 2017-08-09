Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --As one of the most popular choices for PADI Scuba Diving Instructor training worldwide Holly Macleod has decided to release the 2018 Schedule so as to avoid any disappointment for prospective Instructor candidates finding it over booked and to allow future instructors to make the necessary arrangements for the chosen period. Leading PADI Course Director Holly has released the following dates for the calendar year of 2018.



There will be 10 sessions in 2018 and the following include the IDC, IE and EFRI start and finish dates for all sessions of the year. The good thing is that both the start dates and end dates include IDC prep and EFRI so these can be somewhat flexible but IDC and IE dates are fixed. Contact us for more details!



Session 1 - January 6th - January 27th (I.E January 23rd–24th)

Session 2 - February 17th – March 10th (I.E March 6th–7th)

Session 3 – March 24th – April 14th (I.E April 10th–11th)

Session 4 – April 28th – May 19th (I.E May 15th-16th)

Session 5 – May 26th – June 16th (I.E June 12th–13th)

Session 6 – July 7th – July 28th (I.E July 24th-25th)

Session 7 – August 11th – September 1st (I.E August 28th-29th)

Session 8 – September 15th – October 6th (I.E October 2nd-3rd)

Session 9 – October 19th – November 9th (I.E November 5th-6th)

Session10 – November 24th – December 15th (I.E December 11th-12th)



The program is fully conducted by leading PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, having personally designed a training program that aims to develop candidates to a level way over and above that generally found within the recreational diving industry allowing new instructors to gain the knowledge, skills and the confidence required to pursue a career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor in the Gili Islands and beyond. The course takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) on the island of Gili Trawangan offering an altogether higher standard in training facilities.



Candidates on the PADI IDC Indonesia Scuba Diving Instructor Course will find that the program is actually split up into two distinct sections; the Pre-IDC Preparation Program and the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC). The Pre-IDC Preparation Program is designed to review knowledge and skills from the PADI Divemaster Course which is great for candidates who are crossing over from alternative diving agencies or those who have a lapsed time period since the PADI Divemaster Course. The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) is designed and fully conducted by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has a wealth of industry experience and has designed the course in a way to develop candidates to a far superior level than generally found within the recreational diving industry; providing them with the knowledge, skills and most of all confidence to gain a rewarding and successful career as a scuba diving instructor.



First-hand reviews of the program from previous students can be found on the Gili IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor Page offering a fully unbiased view of the training experience received during the course. Photos, Videos, news, and updates can easily be found by checking into the PADI IDC Facebook Page.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/



YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kjjk6H56b8s