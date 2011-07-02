Sign up to Be the Next Freeway Idol!

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2011 --The word is out about Freeway Idol, Cleveland’s own version of the hit television talent show. Local singers are excited and why wouldn’t they be? There’s $6500 in cash at stake!



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable created this Karaoke contest to help promote local talent.



“The road to stardom is often paved with boulders – it’s tough, even for the most gifted performers. With the contest and prize money, we want to help them hit the pavement running,” he said.



Qualifying contests start the week of July 18 at each of four Freeway Lanes locations in Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma. Gable says registrations are coming in fast. He urges everyone who wants a chance to sing to sign up now. Twenty-five contestants will get to perform at each location. On the final night, August 26th, Freeway twenty semi-finalists – the winners from each Freeway Lanes weekly contest – will sing at Freeway Lanes in Solon for the top prize of $3000. The second, third and fourth cash prizes aren’t too shabby either – $2000, $1000, and $500, respectively. There’s sure to be loads of fun and entertainment, even surprises, as local talent comes out of the woodwork to compete.



All contestants must be age 18 or over. Contest details and the registration form are posted on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.