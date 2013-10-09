Signature Roofing Promotes Recycling Asphalt Roofing Shingles

Belmont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --Signature Roofing, a Bay Area roofing company serving Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, has re-roofed well over 3,000 homes using asphalt shingles. The re-roofing process involves removing the old roof and replacing it with the newest generation of GAF and CertainTeed shingles. Re-roofing homes in one the country’s most eco-conscious states compels Signature Roofing to consider the impact dumping roofing materials in landfills has on the environment and seek alternatives.



It has been suggested that approximately 4.5% (22 billion pounds) of the waste dumped in landfills each year across the U.S. is roofing materials from tear-offs during re-roofing jobs. Of that 22 billion pounds, 85% to 90% of it consists of asphalt shingles. Wood decking, paper, nails and packaging and flashing make up the other 10% to 15%. According to calrecycle.ca.gov, a 2004 Waste Characterization Study found 22% of the material disposed in California was from construction and demolition sources. Of that material, asphalt shingles represented approximately 768,000 tons.



Eight out of 10 homes in the country have asphalt shingle roofing. Shingle manufacturers churn out more than 12.5 billion square feet of asphalt shingles every year, enough to roof over five million homes. These statistics combined have roofers, roofing shingle manufacturers, homeowners and states considering Eco-friendly alternatives to dumping roof waste in landfills.



So far, recycling asphalt roofing shingles is the most promising environmentally friendly solution. Recycling has the potential to save landfills from 11 million tons of roofing waste. In addition to saving landfill space, recycled roofing shingles can be re-purposed for: asphalt pavement; aggregate base and sub-base; pothole, sidewalk, driveway, ramp, bridge and parking lot patches; ground and road cover; new roofing materials and even fuel oil.



“The roofing industry has been grappling with this issue for years. It’s only a matter of time before recycling roofing materials becomes as commonplace as recycling paper and plastic. California is one of a handful of states currently with a shingle recycling program, but given the benefits and potential cost savings others will soon jump on board,” states George Belden, Signature Roofing owner.



Homeowners interested in having their roofing shingles recycled should talk to their Bay Area roofing contractor. Some roofing companies already recycle roofing materials, but it is a good idea to ask what happens to the shingles after the tear-off of their old roof. A reputable roofer would pass on to the customer any cost savings from recycling compared to landfill disposal fees. In addition to saving money on a new roof, homeowners get the benefit of helping save landfill space and doing their part for the environment.