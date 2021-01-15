Signstat Offers Installation Services for Outdoor LED Signs in Pittsburgh and Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Jeannette, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2021 --Developed in 1993, Signstat is a reliable and experienced company offering lighting and custom outdoor signs in Pittsburgh and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. They work with diverse businesses in the neighborhood and provide them with premium signage solutions that both meet their advertising requirements and budgetary concerns. Signstat is a full-service sign company, and their range of services includes custom sign designing, sign installation, sign maintenance, outdoor lighting solutions, sign removal services, and so on.



LED and outdoor electronic signs can be quite useful in attracting visitors to a business. They can be seen from quite a long distance and are way more appealing than non- illuminating signs that are not visible during nighttime hours. LED signs would especially be the perfect signage solutions for businesses running late at night, to catch the prospective customers' eyes in the dark. Moreover, LED lighting serves a practical function and saves on energy costs compared to traditional incandescent lighting. Signstat is among the most well-established companies that offer installation services for outdoor LED signs in Pittsburgh and Uniontown, Pennsylvania. This company is staffed with licensed and professional installers who get the job done both safely and competently. Signstat can even retrofit the existing interior or exterior lighting of their clients and provide them with LED solutions that contain no toxic chemicals.



Signstat has teamed up with the USA's best EMC manufacturers to deliver full-color, digital graphics with high-resolution to their discerning clients. Their team keeps up with the latest outdoor electronic sign technology trends and offers state-of-the-art outdoor LED sign options that can be easily controlled from the phone, computer, or tablet. Through Signstat, entrepreneurs get the option of installing LED pylon signs, billboards, LED monument signs, and more at their business establishment.



About Signstat

Signstat is a full-service sign company that majorly caters to Pittsburgh, Uniontown, Monroeville, Indiana, and nearby areas.