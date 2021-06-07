Signstat Provides Installation Services for Premium LED Signs in Pittsburgh

Jeannette, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Signstat is a local, family-owned business with almost three decades of experience providing competent solutions for custom signs in Pittsburgh and other parts of custom signs in Pittsburgh. This company is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce, ISA (International Sign Association), and the USSC (United States Sign Council) and aims at delivering reliable services and solutions.



LED signs and outdoor electronic signs provide businesses with a much-needed edge over their competitors. It is a highly cost-effective and attractive form of custom sign advertising. Such signage can especially be ideal for open-air companies till late at night, such as diners and typical mom-and-pop stores. LED signs can be seen from afar and are more aesthetically appealing than non- illuminating signs that are not adequately visible at night.



Signstat can help people install LED signs in Pittsburgh to promote their business and entice more customers. They even have specific financing options available to be assured of the maximum convenience of their clients and provide them valuable guidance every step of the way. Right from LED sign design to sign installation, the licensed and professional team of Signstat gets each aspect of the job done safely, efficiently, and effectively.



Signstat has teamed up with the best EMC manufacturers in the USA to deliver full-color, digital graphics with high resolution. Their technicians always stay up-to-date with the latest trends in outdoor electronic sign technology and provide their clients with state-of-the-art outdoor LED sign options that can be easily controlled from their phone, computer, or tablet for maximum ease of use. Signstat can also retrofit the existing interior or exterior lighting of business.LED lighting contains no toxic chemicals, making them environmentally friendly, and helps companies reduce their carbon footprint.



Give Signstat a call at 724-527-7475.



About Signstat

Signstat is a full-service sign company that caters to business across Monroeville, Uniontown, Jeannette, Indiana, and their nearby areas.