SignUp.com Steps Up as Service for Relief Efforts

SignUp.com announced today it is making its entire suite of digital solutions for group and activity coordination freely and easily available to volunteers responding to the coronavirus emergency. The move was inspired by seeing the platform's users start rallying their neighbors, colleagues and community to help others in need during this crisis — and it honors the SignUp.com mission of bringing people together to make great things happen.
"I'm absolutely in awe of the creative ways our users are putting our tools to work right now," marveled Karen Bantuveris, CEO and Founder at SignUp.com. "But I can't say I'm really surprised; our incredible community of "doers" has been organizing activities for the common good since we were founded eleven years ago."
Some of the ways SignUp Organizers are repurposing the platform in this time of crisis include:
- Creating care calendars to check in, shop for and call elderly or fragile neighbors
- Scheduling classes and lessons for K-12 teachers, tutors and students across the country in home isolation
- Staffing shifts for emergency child care resources
- Organizing drive-through food pantry assistance for families in need
- Scheduling volunteers for school meal teams to package and distribute meals for students receiving subsidized breakfast and lunch
- Augmenting medical response by organizing medical and non-medical volunteers to support testing and COVID-19 call centers
- Supporting the efforts to safely move college students out of dorms with scheduling that promotes social distancing
"It's amazing how these unprecedented times seem to bring out the best in us," Bantuveris noted. "We've been humbled and heartened by the compassion and ingenuity our SignUp Organizers have demonstrated under these difficult circumstances."
