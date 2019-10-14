Sihui to Exhibit Instrument Transformer at Canton Fair 2019 Autumn

Sihui, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --Guangdong Sihui Instrument Transformer Works Co., Ltd is glad to announce that it will participate in Canton Fair 2019 from October 15th to 19th (Hall B at Booth No. 11.3 E20). On the occasion of the exhibition period, Sihui will showcase its new arrivals of epoxy transformer as well as the hot sellers.



Canton Fair, also known as China Import and Export Fair, is the biggest trade show with the largest scale, the most comprehensive exhibit variety, the broadest distribution of overseas buyers and the highest business turnover held in Guangzhou China. It is a biannual event with more than 25,000 exhibitors, about 200,000 buyers attending the fair every spring and fall. Held from October 15th to 19th, Phase 1 is to showcase electrical and electronic products, building materials, industrial products. Entering its 126th edition, Canton Fair will continue to be a one-stop sourcing platform where overseas buyers can exchange with pre-qualified suppliers and grasp the newest designs of industrial products.



Guangdong Sihui Instrument Transformer Works Co., Ltd is one of leading manufacturers of Instrument transformer in China. It is established in 1988, in the mid-west of Guangdong Province, China. Over thirty years of manufacturing experience has enabled Sihui to offer a full range of products, including current transformers, voltage transformers, combined transformers insulated by gas, dry-type power transformers, silicone rubber polymer insulators, trucks for switchgear and other power grid products. All these products are ISO9001/ISO14001/OHSAS18001 certified and favored by international buyers. The top-pf-the-line products and superior customer services have earned Sihui international recognition and establish a global business network. Sihui's products have been sold to Europe, America, Oceania, Asia, and Africa.



Epoxy resin transformer is one of the top-selling products of Sihui. It can be classified into two types, namely outdoor transformers and indoor transformers. Both of them can be used in highly commercial zones like power stations, small electrical houses, and domestic power distributions. All outdoor transformers are likely to face the most demanding environment. Epoxy resin transformers have the firm baked sand and epoxy resin protection around the core of transformers so that it provides the best shield against any odds.



Sihui at Canton Fair welcomes any inquiry about epoxy resin transformer!



About Sihui

Guangdong Sihui Instrument Transformer Works Co., Ltd has specialized in instrument transformer since 1988. It is located in Sihui City, Guangdong Province, China. It covers an area of about 50,000 square meters and the building area is approximately 30,000 square meters. It offers a wide collection of products, including epoxy resin current transformers, voltage transformers, insulating articles, dry-type power transformers, silicone rubber polymer insulators, trucks for switchgear, and other power grid products. All of them are certified to ISO9001/ISO14001/OHSAS18001. It always adheres to its commission: reaching the international level, leading the pack in the industry, and pursuing harmony and win-win.



Company Name: Guangdong Sihui Instrument Transformer Works Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.gdshp.com/

Address: No. 8 Fuhua Road,Dongcheng Street,Sihui Guangdong, 526200 China

Phone Number: +86 18029812009 Leo Lee

Email: hgq@gdshp.com