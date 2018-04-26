Silberline Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Tamaqua, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --Silberline, a business specializing in special effect and performance pigments, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council – PA, DE, sNJ, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



"I am honored and proud to achieve the women-owned business certification. We are excited to continue fostering relationships with companies that are committed to supplier diversity and recognize the influence women have in the growth of our industry," said Lisa Scheller, Chairwoman and President of Silberline. "This recognition highlights the opportunities and bright future for women in the chemical manufacturing industry that historically has been male dominated."



WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council – PA, DE, sNJ is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.



By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.



About Silberline

Silberline was founded in 1945 by aluminum industry pioneer Ernest Scheller. His vision was to create a business that would provide the highest quality products and customized service in a manner of unyielding integrity. Silberline is recognized today as a world leader in the manufacture and supply of quality special effect and performance pigments. Still a family owned business with Lisa Jane Scheller as Chairwoman and President, Silberline has over 600 employees with world-wide manufacturing, technical and research centers in Europe, Asia, and North America.



About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification.



