Silent Partner Launches the World's First Smartpatch to Silence Snoring for a Peaceful Night's Sleep

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Snoring, which is noisy breathing during sleep affects people of all ages. According to a recent study 90 million adults suffer from snoring with 37 million who snore on a regular basis. Although snoring could be a sign of a medical problem such as Obstruction in the nasal passageway, the real victims are the people who are left awake at night unable to sleep due to the noise. Silent Partner has launched a new gadget to help those victims through the World's First Smartpatch that cancels out the loud snoring noise.



The Silent Partner Smartpatch has been made available to purchase for $59 through an Indiegogo campaign (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/silent-partner-quiets-snoring-noise-like-magic#/). It utilizes Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC), which removes the loud snoring sound. The new gadget has become the only real solution to combat the loud snoring noises that partners make while asleep and unlike other products on the market, it is safe to use and does not provide an uncomfortable anti-snoring solution.



The clever gadget, which has become one of the most talked about new gadgets of 2016 and has been featured in worldwide media, hangs across the bridge of the nose without causing discomfort. It runs of a rechargeable hearing-aid battery and with a full charge will work all through the night.



Silent Partner turned to Indiegogo to make it more assessable to people around the world who have partners who snore, and since its launch on the crowdfunding platform, it has become one of the most successful selling products in recent years. The campaign has seen more 650% raised from the initial goal from over 3700 backers to the date, making it one of the most successful campaigns in the past 12 months.



"We want to help you, your friends, your family and millions of people around the world to have a quiet night and improve your quality of sleep," said Silent Partner smartpatch co-creator Yoni Bazak. "We have developed a revolutionary product that will quiet snoring noise from which we've all suffered."



The anti-snoring product is available on the crowdfunding page as a pre-order product with a special price. Once the pre-order period is over, it will then be sold at its recommended price. The campaign and the product give people the chance to get in early and purchase the product at the special price and enjoy a good night sleep.



For details about the Silent Partner Smartpatch, please visit https://indiegogo.com/at/silentpartner



