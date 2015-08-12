Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --William "Skip" Miller, founder of M3 Learning, one of the nation's top sales training organizations, proudly welcomes Joe Lee as the company's managing partner in the San Francisco East Bay Area.



Lee, a resident of Lafayette, CA, has been teaching Miller's ProActive Selling technique for nearly 15 years to hundreds of sales professionals, including during his 11-year tenure at Rackspace, where he credited the ProActive model for taking the company from a small startup to a billion dollar plus market leader.



Lee brings 30 years of successful experience in marketing, sales, and sales management. Says Lee, "Over the years, I was exposed to a variety of methodologies and sales training methods. By implementing M3's technique as our foundation, I was able to facilitate rapid expansion by onboarding 20 or more sales reps each month. This became the critical component of developing inexperienced reps and taking seasoned sales professionals to the level of overachievement."



Miller adds, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have Joe on board as a member of the M3 team. He brings tremendous depth of experience to the table, and can relate to sales professionals and managers alike, whether they've been in the business for years or are just starting out. He knows what works and what doesn't, and is able to cut through the clutter to get folks on the success track right away."



Lee is welcoming new clients in the San Francisco East Bay area to join the likes of Google, Webex, Apple, HP, and others as success stories with the M3 Learning sales training methods. Reserve a free one-on-one session with Joe, or reach him directly at 866-462-5763 or at joe@m3learning.com.



About M3 Learning

M3 Learning, a proactive sales and sales management training company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA, is one of the most influential and successful sales management and training companies worldwide. More than 300,000 sales professionals in 38 countries have benefited from M3 Learning's proprietary sales training tools, corporate training seminars and publicly offered sales school.



