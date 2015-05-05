San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --William "Skip" Miller has launched a new website for salespeople and sales managers, including resources and tools to help accelerate sales in any industry and any economy.



The new website, http://www.m3learning.com, features a responsive mobile-friendly design for accessing tools and training on the go. The first 1,000 visitors to the new website who enter into the drawing for a signed copy of "Selling Above and Below the Line" will receive a free chapter excerpt.



"Selling Above and Below the Line" harnesses Miller's decades-long journey in sales and sales training to help salespeople communicate both to C-level managers and other potential buyers in order to most effectively close sales. Miller writes, "C-levels speak a different language than their User Buyer counterparts, and it's amazing how unprepared a sales team can be to call on executives. A far sounder approach is to sell both above and below the line – to the user buyer and to the executive suite." Miller goes on to provide time tested and successful strategies to maximize the sales effort, tailored to either audience for highest impact.



Miller's strategies are used by small companies and large corporations alike, including some of the most successful companies worldwide such Google®, Tableau Software®, UGG®, Virgin Atlantic® and WebEx®.



"It's critical to stay ahead of the game in anticipating and communicating to the needs of your audience," stated Miller. "That's what we teach every day. And as such, we've made this investment in our company infrastructure by building a new online presence that is easily viewable on any device for the variety of visitors who utilize our services."



"Selling Above and Below the Line" is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound, as well as in multiple airport bookstores throughout the United States. For bulk orders, to customize this book for employee training, promotions, incentives, or gifts, or for faculty evaluation for college adoption, contact the publisher, AMACOM.



About M3 Learning

M3 Learning, a proactive sales and sales management training company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA, is one of the most influential and successful sales management and training companies worldwide. More than 300,000 sales professionals in 38 countries have benefited from M3 Learning's proprietary sales training tools, corporate training seminars and publicly offered sales school.



