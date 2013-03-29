New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2013 --Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR) (NASDAQ:SPIL) traded at $ 5.83 in the last session, which is +0.27 (4.86%). The stock has a Range of 5.49 - 5.83. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 4.53 - 6.19 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 3.61B. The stock traded a volume of 2.03M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 754,612.00.



SPIL is likely to get benefits from the launch of Samsung Galaxy S4.



SPIL had announced that its consolidated sales revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were NT$ 16,146 million, which represented a 4.2% decline in revenues compared to the third quarter of 2012 and a 2.8% growth in revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. SPIL reported a net income of NT$ 1,560 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with a net income of NT$ 1,699 million and a net income of NT$ 1,171 million for the third quarter of 2012 and the fourth quarter of 2011, respectively.



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) traded at $ 4.47 in the last session, which is +0.20 (4.57%). The stock has a Range of 4.26 - 4.54. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.57 - 4.58 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 399.89M. The stock traded a volume of 3.77M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 1.26M.



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics with a focus on oncology and hematology using its fragment-based drug discovery platform, Pyramid.



The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.



