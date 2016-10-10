Silvaria Side Table Becomes a Fast Seller on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --A new Silvaria Side Table has become one of the biggest selling products in the furniture range on Amazon. With five-star reviews, the luxurious looking piece of furniture has become one of the most recommended furniture items for people wishing to add style to their home.



Silvaria furniture, has gained a reputation for producing fashionable furniture that can enhance any room in the home. The Side Table, a new product under the brand that is operated by PAMA TOY CO., LTD. is currently available on Amazon. It has become so popular on the shopping network that new stock has to be re-ordered to keep up with demand.



The elegant walnut colored Silvaria Side Table made with premium rubber wood provides elegance and fits in with any type of home and office. With a product that has been carefully designed by carpenters with over two decades of experience and a stylish professional finish, it has become one of the most exciting new products in the Silvaria range.



A spokesman for Silvaria Furniture said: "We have been overwhelmed with how fast the Silvaria Side Table sells out on Amazon, showing what a luxury but affordable product it is. One of the biggest compliments we receive is how beautiful the design is and how natural it looks."



The Side Table, which is easy to build and maintain is insect and mold resistant. Although the side table looks expensive, the luxurious, elegant piece of furniture is very affordable and is currently available on Amazon for only $80.



For more information on the Silvaria Side Table, which is made to last, and to take advantage of the special price on Amazon, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E13X2M4



About Silvaria

There 2 brands operated by PAMA TOY CO., LTD. Smileylife, which is a household brand and Silvaria a furniture brand available on Amazon.com.