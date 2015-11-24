Silver Bee Photography Explains How Hiring a Professional Photographer Can Make a World of Difference

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --"Once in a lifetime moments, such as the birth of a newborn, call for a professional photographer," says Silver Bee Photography. Not only do professional photographers have the training and the experience. They have the equipment and the artistry to deliver stunning photographs in any circumstance, guaranteeing the highest quality photos.



In a recent blog, Silver Bee Photography explains how the quality and experience one receives when hiring a professional photographer makes the price tag well worth it.



"You wouldn't let someone who says they have trimmed their own bangs once or twice, layer your hair. You would trust that job to someone who has been to beauty school and has a legitimate license. For the same reason, you don't want to trust your newborn photos to someone who doesn't have adequate experience or training," quotes Hillarry Pittsenbargar, owner at Silver Bee Photography.



One of the reasons to hire a professional, is the extra time they put in. Quality photos require dedicated time prior to, during, as well as post session. "A photography session can last anywhere from 1-3 hours, depending on the temperament of the newborn, and during that time both the baby and the parent have my full undivided attention," says Hillarry Pittsenbargar of Silver Bee Photography, who devotes her sessions to making sure the needs of the baby are well taken care of. This may include feedings and naps. After the session, she may spend an additional 6 hours editing photos to give them a unique, polished finish. Add in the time spent packaging, consulting, and delivering, and a professional photographer puts in more hours than the client ever actually sees.



Top of the line equipment is another reason to hire a professional. Professional photographers are willing to invest thousands in software, lenses, and special props in order to achieve professional effects that mimic the high quality photos seen in magazines. A free filter can't do that.



Hiring a professional also means that clients will likely receive above and beyond customer service. "Whether it's a rainy or cloudy day, a crying newborn, or a clothing malfunction, professional photographers know how to produce high quality images in a pinch," says Hillarry.



And finally a professional photographer has talent and artistry that goes beyond "point and click". Professionals have extensive camera knowledge and training in complex elements such as art, lighting, and posing. This training makes it possible to deliver photos that stand out amongst the crowd.



With a professional photographer, a newborn's first photos will be captured as a collection of art. There is just no substitute.



About Silver Bee Photography

Silver Bee Photography is based in Austin, Texas. She serves clients in the greater Metro area and throughout the surrounding areas. With nearly a decade of experience in newborn photography, she knows all there is to know about posing, natural light, crying babies, and how to make the day special for everyone involved. The needs of the client are always her number one priority. Silver Bee Photography promises to go above and beyond to make sure everyone receives an excellent experience along with excellent portraits.



Silver Bee Photography offers photography sessions for all of life's special once-in-a-lifetime moments, including newborn, family, children, baby, twin, and maternity portraits.