Silver Cove Features Mother Nature's Canvas at Rocktober Gem Show

Lacombe, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Priceless works of art are featured in museums around the world. Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Monet grace their walls and attract world renown for the artist’s attention to detail and originality. The search is always on for the next artistic genius.



The crew at Silver Cove is honored to feature what they believe is the best artist in the world at their renowned event. She is ageless, timeless, and some of the best pieces of artwork in the world are based on her designs. Her name is Mother Nature.



Silver Cove is filling over 10,000 square feet in Lacombe with thousands of mineral specimens, fossils, crystals, gemstones, and other examples of Mother Nature’s Canvas from around the world in this one of a kind event, running October 16th-26th, 2014.



Despite her popularity, and the originality of her pieces, you won’t find any red carpets or high ticket prices at Rocktober; admission is free and you are encouraged to touch the artwork! Art aficionados are encouraged to explore the exhibits including Picasso Jasper, Lapis Lazuli, Desert Roses, Ammolite, and many other famous canvases from around the world.



Discover what Mother Nature has to offer at The Rocktober Gem & Mineral Show. Located at 5230 45st, Lacombe, AB. For more information visit http://www.silvercove.biz.